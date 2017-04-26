"I'll kill you and your son," Woman w...

"I'll kill you and your son," Woman wakes to find strange man standing in her bedroom

KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is on high alert after a man allegedly attempted to break in to several homes and threatened one woman and her baby. On April 25, officers were called to a home near N.W. 42nd St. and Meridian Ave. after a homeowner told dispatchers that she awoke to find a strange man standing over her.

