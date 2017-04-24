I.M. Pei legacy in OKC mixed on his 100th birthday
No architect has affected the downtown Oklahoma City skyline more than I.M. Pei, but don't expect locals to join celebrations of his 100th anniversary on Wednesday. The celebrations are being organized by the city of Suzhou in China, which is home to one of Pei's last projects, the Suzhou Museum, and also was his family's ancestral home.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|3 hr
|Loyal Wife
|13
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|3 hr
|Doubt it
|2
|Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ...
|10 hr
|chaityfaithnohope
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Sun
|Horrible storms
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Sun
|Oh my god
|10
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|Sun
|Crazy world
|3
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|Sun
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|2
