How Oklahoma schools are doing more with less
Oklahoma City Superintendent Aurora Lora speaks Feb. 15 during a legislative breakfast at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman Archives] The state's budget shortfall has resulted in a host of cost-cutting measures that have stripped districts of needed staff and supplies, including copy paper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|1 hr
|Guest
|8
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Guest
|5
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|20 hr
|D C Burns White
|2
|OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits
|Tue
|moremula
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Mon
|USA lady
|14
|Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ...
|Mon
|chaityfaithnohope
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Sun
|Horrible storms
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC