Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at State Fairgrounds canceled
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the State Fairgrounds has been canceled Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms across the metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ten Commandments bill halted in Oklahoma Senate
|19 min
|shaltnot
|1
|greg "racer" allen
|11 hr
|just wondering
|1
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|16 hr
|Sam
|6
|Review: Alexander L Bednar PC (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Guest
|4
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|17 hr
|Anon
|10
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Sat
|Not Surprised
|18
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|Fri
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC