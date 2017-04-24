Heavy rainfall, flood watch in Oklahoma City forecast
A flood watch has been issued for the Oklahoma City area from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday as rain is in the forecast, the National Weather Service reports. Showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 a.m. Saturday, could be severe and produce heavy rainfall, the weather service reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|35 min
|Not Surprised
|17
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|1 hr
|Shocked
|5
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|12 hr
|dominionovertheearth
|1
|Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo...
|12 hr
|campaignterror
|1
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|15 hr
|Guest
|13
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|15 hr
|Guest
|12
|4 Sought In Choctaw Home Invasion, Theft
|17 hr
|nworders
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC