Health officials warning residents to fight against mosquitoes now
"The best step in prevention is to remove any sources of stagnant water in kid's toys, old tires, pet bowls, buckets, chimeneas, flower pots, wheelbarrows and even birdbaths. Mosquito larvae can mature in extremely small amounts of water like that contained in a bottle cap," said Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.
