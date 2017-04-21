Health officials warning residents to...

Health officials warning residents to fight against mosquitoes now

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

"The best step in prevention is to remove any sources of stagnant water in kid's toys, old tires, pet bowls, buckets, chimeneas, flower pots, wheelbarrows and even birdbaths. Mosquito larvae can mature in extremely small amounts of water like that contained in a bottle cap," said Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a... 1 hr Someone 1
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 3 hr Omg 9
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 6 hr guest 6
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? 6 hr Luv the guv 2
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 22 hr R u nutz 4
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Fri Lol at you 38
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... Fri Guest 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC