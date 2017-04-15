GRAPHIC: Video shows Oklahoma City gr...

GRAPHIC: Video shows Oklahoma City grandmother dressed as a witch while abusing grandchild

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Video given to NewsChannel 4 from the assistant district attorney's office gives a first look at how Geneva Robinson user her alter ego, "Nelda the Witch," to torment her granddaughter. Robinson was arrested back in 2014 for child abuse and has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigate possible shootout at southea... 2 hr mafiagetters 1
News Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun... 3 hr coffinflyrd 1
News Oklahoma City author Gene Triplett publishes se... 4 hr notalentlosers 2
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... 22 hr Illegals leave 2
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) Sun okiloki 4,774
Possible countelpro members Sat fishermanokc 2
Oklahoma Christians Sat Saint Jesse 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC