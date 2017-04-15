GRAPHIC: Video shows Oklahoma City grandmother dressed as a witch while abusing grandchild
Video given to NewsChannel 4 from the assistant district attorney's office gives a first look at how Geneva Robinson user her alter ego, "Nelda the Witch," to torment her granddaughter. Robinson was arrested back in 2014 for child abuse and has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences in prison.
