Gov. Fallin Sets Up Task Force To Look Into Untested Rape Kits

Gov. Mary Fallin signed an executive order forming a task force to look into untested rape kits around the state. Police departments collected evidence in so-called rape kits, but a lot of those rape kits are sitting on shelves somewhere collecting dust, and no one knows exactly how many there are.

