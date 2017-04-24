Gov. Fallin Sets Up Task Force To Look Into Untested Rape Kits
Gov. Mary Fallin signed an executive order forming a task force to look into untested rape kits around the state. Police departments collected evidence in so-called rape kits, but a lot of those rape kits are sitting on shelves somewhere collecting dust, and no one knows exactly how many there are.
