God is faithful, Gov. Fallin says at prayer breakfast
Gov. Mary Fallin speaks at the 34th annual Metro Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] Remember God's faithfulness, the state's top elected official said Wednesday during a prayer event in downtown Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|3 min
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|2 hr
|Lol at you
|34
|Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D...
|Apr 17
|filmnoir
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cheapest cigarettes in Oklahoma??? Where???
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|Apr 17
|mafiagetters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC