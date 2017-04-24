Friendly Fire May Have Killed Army Rangers During ISIS Raid In Afghanistan
Friendly Fire May Have Killed Army Rangers During ISIS Raid In A - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The Defense Department on Friday released the names of two Army Rangers who died during a raid on a compound in Afghanistan on Thursday. Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, and Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|6 hr
|Major Mac
|8
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|6 hr
|Not Surprised
|18
|Review: Alexander L Bednar PC (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Rick Vergaman
|3
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|14 hr
|Guest
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|17 hr
|anonymous
|14
|Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo...
|Thu
|campaignterror
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Thu
|Guest
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC