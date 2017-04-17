Fraternal Order of Police files griev...

Fraternal Order of Police files grievance against Oklahoma City police for manpower concerns

23 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a grievance that was filed by the Fraternal Order of Police regarding manpower concerns. The FOP says the grievance was filed after the order obtained records that "revealed that patrol shifts in the Operations Bureau of the Department have functioned below minimum staffing on over thirty occasions from March 2nd through April 2, 2017."

