Former OU football player, cheerleader arrested in prostitution sting

Undercover officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation agreed to meet a woman Thursday through an advertisement found online. She agreed to have sex for $200 and told the officers to meet her at a hotel room near Reno and Tulsa avenues.

