Former Midwest City officer pleads guilty to pawning weapons, equipment
It all started when Oklahoma City police began investigating a theft case after a guitar that had been stolen from a Choctaw church was pawned at an Oklahoma City pawn shop. The seller's ID was the same identification that Harkins used during undercover investigations with the Midwest City Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Christians
|7 hr
|Saint Jesse
|1
|J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch...
|Fri
|WarForOil
|5
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Fri
|What do you know
|6
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|Thu
|Maybe not
|2
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|Thu
|Ur a psycho
|13
|OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters...
|Thu
|moresecurityforme...
|1
|Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp...
|Thu
|usalady
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC