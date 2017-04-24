Fired up for festival: The 51st annual downtown Festival of the Arts starts
Ray Pemberton with Blue Sage Studios demonstrates blowing glass during the 2016 Festival of the Arts in Bicentennial Park in downtown Oklahoma City. [Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Archives] "There's something about it that's kind of primal, I guess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|6 hr
|USA lady
|14
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|9 hr
|I saw it too
|3
|Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ...
|21 hr
|chaityfaithnohope
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Sun
|Horrible storms
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Sun
|Oh my god
|10
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|Sun
|Crazy world
|3
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|Sun
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC