Festival of the Arts in Oklahoma City to end 2017 run

Sunday is the final day to see Oklahoma City's Festival of the Arts; it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 51st annual festival brought about 200 visual artists from around Oklahoma and the nation, along with about 300 Sooner State entertainers staging a range of live performances and more than 30 food vendors cooking up tastes from around the world. The event is downtown at Bicentennial Park, Colcord and Couch drives, and City Hall lawn; parking is available south of City Hall and at 444 W Reno.

