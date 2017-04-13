Family hosts public Easter egg hunt in Oklahoma City 'castle'
Every year, the Milam family invites the public to their estate at Southwest 104th and Rockwell for an Easter egg hunt. And, every year, it gets a little bigger - with fire trucks, inflatables and a visit from the Easter bunny himself.
