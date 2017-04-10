Excavation in Carina Saunders homicide case ends at Oklahoma City site
Officials with the OSBI use Ground Penetrating Radar to look for possible human remains behind a house at 504 1/2 N. Oakdale in west Oklahoma City, Okla., in connection with the homicide case of Carina Saunders, Monday, April 10, 2017. Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman After two days of digging, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation teams have finishd searching for evidence in the 2011 Carina Saunders homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters...
|2 hr
|moresecurityforme...
|1
|Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp...
|4 hr
|usalady
|2
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|19 hr
|Clean Up OKC
|1
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|22 hr
|Guest
|5
|Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
|Wed
|trun8tive
|2
|Oklahoma congressman scraps town hall over 'saf...
|Wed
|pfttttttt
|1
|OSBI Continues Search For Evidence In Homicide ...
|Tue
|thesebones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC