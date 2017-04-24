EPA Chief Pruitt Withdraws From GOP Gala Amid Criminal Accusation

EPA Chief Pruitt Withdraws From GOP Gala Amid Criminal Accusatio - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt will not be appearing at a Republican gala next week, he said Thursday morning on conservative radio. His decision to withdraw comes amid an accusation his appearance would violate federal law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.