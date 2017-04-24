EPA Chief Pruitt Withdraws From GOP G...

EPA Chief Pruitt Withdraws From GOP Gala Amid Criminal Accusation

EPA Chief Pruitt Withdraws From GOP Gala Amid Criminal Accusatio - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt will not be appearing at a Republican gala next week, he said Thursday morning on conservative radio. His decision to withdraw comes amid an accusation his appearance would violate federal law.

