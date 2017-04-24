Emergency Crews At Scene Of Rollover Accident In Se Okc

A cement truck has rolled over in the 1200 block of Arbor Meadows Ln. between Southeast 149th St. and 164th and Hiwassee Rd. Hazmat crews have been called to the scene to assist in the cleanup of 30 gallons of fuel that are leaking from a tank, according to Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

