Emergency Crews At Scene Of Rollover ...

Emergency Crews At Scene Of Rollover Accident In Se Okc

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A cement truck has rolled over in the 1200 block of Arbor Meadows Ln. between Southeast 149th St. and 164th and Hiwassee Rd. Hazmat crews have been called to the scene to assist in the cleanup of 30 gallons of fuel that are leaking from a tank, according to Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 6 hr Not Surprised 17
To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a... 8 hr Shocked 5
News Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla... 18 hr dominionovertheearth 1
News Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo... 18 hr campaignterror 1
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 21 hr Guest 13
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 22 hr Guest 12
News 4 Sought In Choctaw Home Invasion, Theft 23 hr nworders 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at April 28 at 10:54AM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC