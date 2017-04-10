Election recount challenge by Oklahoma City School Board hopeful falls short
A candidate for the Oklahoma City School Board on Tuesday unsuccessfully challenged her opponent's narrow victory in the April 4 runoff election. District 1 hopeful Cheryl Poole contested the results after losing to attorney Charles Henry 1,307 votes to 1,301 votes.
