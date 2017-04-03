Elderly Woman, Dog Killed By At Least...

Elderly Woman, Dog Killed By At Least 1 Pit Bull In NW Okc Neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

An elderly woman and her dog were killed by two pit bulls in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, police said Thursday afternoon. First responders were called out to the scene in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Rd., near the intersection of NW 122nd St. and N. Council Rd. According to police, the woman was walking her dog around 2 p.m. when she was attacked by two large dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show some respect for truckers 21 hr WarForOil 2
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Thu steve pulaski 6
News My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion Thu congestioned 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Wed Jealous oh yeah 6
I  L o v e  t o  s u c k  c o c k!!  Wed Oh yeah 2
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale Tue Puffthemagicdrag on 9
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC