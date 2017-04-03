Elderly Woman, Dog Killed By At Least 1 Pit Bull In NW Okc Neighborhood

An elderly woman and her dog were killed by two pit bulls in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, police said Thursday afternoon. First responders were called out to the scene in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Rd., near the intersection of NW 122nd St. and N. Council Rd. According to police, the woman was walking her dog around 2 p.m. when she was attacked by two large dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.