Elderly Woman, Dog Killed By At Least 1 Pit Bull In NW Okc Neighborhood
An elderly woman and her dog were killed by two pit bulls in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, police said Thursday afternoon. First responders were called out to the scene in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Rd., near the intersection of NW 122nd St. and N. Council Rd. According to police, the woman was walking her dog around 2 p.m. when she was attacked by two large dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show some respect for truckers
|21 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Thu
|steve pulaski
|6
|My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion
|Thu
|congestioned
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Wed
|Jealous oh yeah
|6
|I L o v e t o s u c k c o c k!!
|Wed
|Oh yeah
|2
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|Tue
|Puffthemagicdrag on
|9
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr 4
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC