Downtown Oklahoma City 'Thundering Up' ahead of playoffs
The posters were recently put up outside buildings near the Chesapeake Arena, including the Cox Convention Center, Courtyard by Marriott and Rock Island Plow Co. Thunder has two more games before the playoffs: one away against the Minnesota Timberwolves and another at home against the Denver Nuggets.
