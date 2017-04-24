Discover Oklahoma: Railroad exhibits ...

Discover Oklahoma: Railroad exhibits pick up steam in state

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

It was back in 1872 that the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railroad became the first railroad to lay track in Indian Territory, running from Kansas to Denison, Texas. This followed the Treaty of 1866, which allowed the federal government to impose rights of way in what is now Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 6 min Guest 6
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 8 hr Guest 8
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) 20 hr Guest 5
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Tue D C Burns White 2
News OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits Tue moremula 1
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Mon USA lady 14
News Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ... Mon chaityfaithnohope 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC