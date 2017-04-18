Director chosen for American Indian Cultural Center and Museum in Oklahoma City
James Pepper Henry, most recently executive director of the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, has been selected to lead the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum in Oklahoma City. Pepper Henry is to become museum director of the Indian Cultural Center on June 19. He will take the reins of the partially completed center as construction is set to resume.
