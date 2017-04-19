Crowds gather to mark 22nd anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing
Crowds gather to mark 22nd anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing Survivors and family members of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing gather for a remembrance service Wednesday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pBBur5 Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro remembers the 168 lives lost, 35 of them HUD workers, in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City 20 years ago, on April 19, 1995.
