Court documents provide details into murder of beloved Edmond businessman
A probable cause affidavit is providing more details in the murder of a beloved member of the downtown Edmond business community. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were called to a man's home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane in the Greens housing addition.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|4 hr
|Jealous oh yeah
|8
|Newly elected Oklahoma City councilman ready 't...
|16 hr
|nodrywallscrew
|1
|Some Of Tinker Air Force Base Personnel Evacuat...
|19 hr
|guardsnowflakes
|1
|Show some respect for truckers
|Thu
|WarForOil
|2
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Thu
|steve pulaski
|6
|My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion
|Thu
|congestioned
|1
|I L o v e t o s u c k c o c k!!
|Wed
|Oh yeah
|2
