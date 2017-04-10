Convicted Murderer Sues OK Co. Sheriff's Office For Damages
A convicted murderer is suing the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office for damages after being beaten by three other inmates, according to the civil lawsuit filed in federal court. In October 2016, Joseph Cyr, 35, was found guilty of the December 2011 killings of Jayme Adams and her unborn child.
