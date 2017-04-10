Christopher Titus plans April 19 stand-up gig in the Plaza District

Comedian, actor and filmmaker Christopher Titus will bring his standup tour to Oklahoma City for an April 19 show at Lyric's Plaza Theatre, 1727 NW 16. OKC tickets are $35 for general admission, $45 for VIP seats and $100 for Gold Circle VIP seats, which include an exclusive meet and greet and merchandise. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.