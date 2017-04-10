Authorities at N.W. Oklahoma City home investigating possible...
State authorities are investigating a possible connection to a horrific murder case that shocked the community more than five years ago. Investigators are at a home in the 500 block of N. Oakdale, near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd, investigating a possible evidence in connection to the Carina Saunders case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Church in OKC Area
|4 min
|John
|12
|Mushroom Hunter Finds Human Remains In Eufaula
|51 min
|whiterabbit
|1
|Authorities Locate Remains Of Blanchard Man Mis...
|1 hr
|boowho
|1
|White Trash Jeanene Van Hook
|2 hr
|Brent Van Hook
|5
|Legislators, Teachers Discuss Solutions To Educ...
|2 hr
|thesebones
|1
|Authorities looking for human remains in Carina...
|2 hr
|thesebones
|1
|Casino Oklahoma
|21 hr
|Be smart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC