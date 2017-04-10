Authorities at N.W. Oklahoma City hom...

Authorities at N.W. Oklahoma City home investigating possible...

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

State authorities are investigating a possible connection to a horrific murder case that shocked the community more than five years ago. Investigators are at a home in the 500 block of N. Oakdale, near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd, investigating a possible evidence in connection to the Carina Saunders case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 4 min John 12
News Mushroom Hunter Finds Human Remains In Eufaula 51 min whiterabbit 1
News Authorities Locate Remains Of Blanchard Man Mis... 1 hr boowho 1
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 2 hr Brent Van Hook 5
News Legislators, Teachers Discuss Solutions To Educ... 2 hr thesebones 1
News Authorities looking for human remains in Carina... 2 hr thesebones 1
Casino Oklahoma 21 hr Be smart 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC