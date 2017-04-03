As neighbors grieve, Oklahoma City po...

As neighbors grieve, Oklahoma City police investigate deadly dog attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Neighbor Sandy McLerran places flower near the home of Cecille Short, who was mauled to death by two large dogs. [Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman] Neighbors paid their respects on Friday to an 82-year-old woman who was mauled to death as she walked her dog not far from her northwest Oklahoma City home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show some respect for truckers Thu WarForOil 2
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Thu steve pulaski 6
News My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion Thu congestioned 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Wed Jealous oh yeah 6
I  L o v e  t o  s u c k  c o c k!!  Wed Oh yeah 2
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale Apr 4 Puffthemagicdrag on 9
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC