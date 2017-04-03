As neighbors grieve, Oklahoma City police investigate deadly dog attack
Neighbor Sandy McLerran places flower near the home of Cecille Short, who was mauled to death by two large dogs. [Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman] Neighbors paid their respects on Friday to an 82-year-old woman who was mauled to death as she walked her dog not far from her northwest Oklahoma City home.
