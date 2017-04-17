4 Arrested After Police Discover Kidnapping Victims In Se Okc Home
Multiple signs on the property warn trespassers that the people inside are armed. In fact, police found dozens of guns at the home, and they say an argument over a gun started this entire situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|53 min
|Kirk D Kelly
|6
|Video: Oklahoma songwriter and filmmaker Luke D...
|Mon
|filmnoir
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Mon
|Anonymous
|1
|Cheapest cigarettes in Oklahoma??? Where???
|Mon
|Anonymous
|1
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Anonymous
|1
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|Mon
|mafiagetters
|1
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|Mon
|coffinflyrd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC