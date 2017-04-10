10 Oklahoma college students named Ne...

10 Oklahoma college students named Newman Civic Fellows

19 hrs ago

Ten students from Oklahoma colleges and universities were honored Thursday as 2017-18 Newman Civic Fellows by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The award recognizes college students who have demonstrated an investment in finding solutions for challenges faced by communities across the nation through service, research and advocacy.

