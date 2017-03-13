Young Farmers Donate To NW Oklahoma Fire Victims
With each bale of hay, a group of farmers near Crescent hope to lift the a little bit of the burden off of those who are hurting. More than 300,000 acres burned in northwest Oklahoma after wildfires sparked last week.
