"You never know what's going on anymore," Elderly woman shot on ...
"Lately, you never know what's going on anymore. You used to say 'oh, it doesn't happen over here' but now everyone has a gun now," one neighbor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown Fat and Ugly
|6 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Mike densman
|9 hr
|We know
|1
|Loss of funding causes roadblock in solving OK ...
|Thu
|mysterytwome
|1
|Great Church in OKC Area
|Thu
|PassionateBeliever
|6
|kenneth blair/kim fields randall blair (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Guest
|7
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Thu
|iam mygod
|481
|remember bart & mark parks?
|Thu
|valorie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC