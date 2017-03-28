What to do in Oklahoma on March 28, 2017: SoundBites lunchtime...

Grant Adams sings during Lights On Broadway in Automobile Alley in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman Archives This spring, Downtown Oklahoma City Inc. and SandRidge Energy Corp. are partnering to bring back the popular lunchtime concert series SoundBites at Kerr Park in downtown Oklahoma City's Central Business District.

