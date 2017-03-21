"We're still trying," OHP teams up wi...

"We're still trying," OHP teams up with national system to...

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it will begin taking steps to try and bring closure to families with lost loved ones. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that it is partnering with the National Missing and Unidentified Person's System and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

