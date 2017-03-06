Watch: Jabee hits the streets of Oklahoma City in video for 'Monument,' his track featuring Chuck D
Oklahoma City hip-hop standout Jabee has released the new music video for "Monument," his track featuring legendary rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy. Oklahoma filmmaker Kyle William Roberts directed the video, which he tells me was shot in downtown Oklahoma City outside [Artspace] at Untitled.
