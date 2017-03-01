Warren plans Oklahoma City cinema

Warren plans Oklahoma City cinema

23 hrs ago

This 2008 photo shows the exterior of the Warren Theatre in Moore just before its opening. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman] Warren Theatres plans one of its upscale movie complexes - its first in Oklahoma City - just off the Kilpatrick Turnpike at Eastern Avenue.

