Wallabies back at the Oklahoma City Zoo
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently opened a new exhibit in the Children's Zoo, Wallaby Walkabout, including two species of the popular Australian marsupial. The new habitat enables guests of all ages to walk through a portion of the exhibit to observe and experience these lively, yet smaller, relatives of the kangaroo in a safe, up-close environment.
