Video shows terrifying moment armed robber points gun at local clerk's head
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office say a masked man held up a clerk at the Sooner Flash Mart near N.E. 10th and Sooner Rd. Authorities believe the suspect may be the same man who attempted to rob another convenience store in Oklahoma City last week.
