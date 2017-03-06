Video: Oklahoma City Americana trio Judith plays thought-provoking single 'Trojan Horse'
Check out Oklahoma City Americana trio Judith playing its thought-provoking single "Trojan Horse" in this video recorded live at Lunar Manor Recording Studio in OKC. The video comes courtesy of local filmmakers Nathan Poppe and Travis Tindell, with audio production by Brine Webb.
