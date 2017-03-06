Victims Identified In Saturday's SW Okc Shooting
Victor Vasquez, 45, of Oklahoma City, was shot and killed at a home near SW 25th and Penn. Marcos Avalos, 36, of OKC, was shot and treated at the hospital and has since been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|48 min
|Advents
|5
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|8 hr
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|14 hr
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Sun
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Sun
|passedout
|1
|Mike densman
|Mar 3
|We know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC