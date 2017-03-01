US marshals arrest Louisiana work release inmate in Oklahoma
The US Marshal Service captured a West Baton Rouge Parish work release inmate at a hotel in Oklahoma, according to Col. Richie Johnson with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
