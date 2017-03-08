U.S. Mayors "Seriously Concerned" Over GOP Healthcare Plan

House Republicans' new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is getting both praise and criticism from both sides of the aisle and now non-partisan group led by Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett has come out in opposition to it. The U.S. Conference of Mayors says they were left in the dark on the financial impact of the plan because the plan hasn't been scored by the Congressional Budget Office.

