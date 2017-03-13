Two women dead after Thursday wreck i...

Two women dead after Thursday wreck in Oklahoma City

Two women died shortly after a wreck along Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City Thursday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Just after 7:40 p.m., Justin L. Prater, 23, was driving a car west on Interstate 40, just east of Morgan Road in Canadian County.

