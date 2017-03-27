Tulsa Officer Gives Interview, Says Race Wasn't Factor In Terence Crutcher Shooting

Tulsa Officer Gives Interview, Says Race Wasn't Factor In Terenc - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Betty Shelby, the Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the killing of an unarmed black man, is speaking out in her first interview on "60 Minutes" this Sunday. Shelby says race had nothing to do with her decision to pull the trigger and kill Terence Crutcher.

