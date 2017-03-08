Tulsa architecture firm takes it back...

Tulsa architecture firm takes it back to Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Tulsa-based GH2 Architects LLC has opened an office at 704 W Sheridan Ave. in the Film Row District. [PHOTO PROVIDED] Michael Hall, architect and principal of the firm, said having the office at 704 W Sheridan Ave. will help GH2 meet the needs of its growing statewide client base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jess Bruno KFOR Prostitute 3 hr Reality Check 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 9 hr Ateupcowgirl 18
News Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe... 17 hr lordsofrings 1
News New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F... 20 hr prevent 1
News House Bill 1270 Requiring Verification Of Welfa... 21 hr Texxy 1
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) Thu Scott Hana 22
News Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lan... Thu banokies 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC