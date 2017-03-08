Tulsa architecture firm takes it back to Oklahoma City
Tulsa-based GH2 Architects LLC has opened an office at 704 W Sheridan Ave. in the Film Row District. [PHOTO PROVIDED] Michael Hall, architect and principal of the firm, said having the office at 704 W Sheridan Ave. will help GH2 meet the needs of its growing statewide client base.
