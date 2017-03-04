'Tiny Town,' Big Hearts: TheraPlay Pe...

'Tiny Town,' Big Hearts: TheraPlay Pediatrics presents new building

The Yukon Chamber of Commerce and its members, congratulated owners Amanda Miller-Housh and Deanna Williams, and the TheraPlay Pediatrics team on their new location at 1824 Commons Circle, Suite B on Wednesday. TheraPlay Pediatrics opened up their new building to the public on Wednesday.

