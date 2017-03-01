Tickets on sale today for Seether's s...

Tickets on sale today for Seether's summer Oklahoma City show

Rockers Seether - Shaun Morgan, vocals/guitar; Dale Stewart, bass/vocals; and John Humphrey, drums - have revealed details for the "Poison the Parish World Tour," which includes headline shows and major festival appearances throughout the spring and summer of 2017. The extensive touring plans, including an Oklahoma City show, come in support of "Poison the Parish," their recently announced seventh studio album, set for release via Canine Riot Records on May 12. Seether will play Aug. 1 at the Diamond Ballroom, 8001 S Eastern Ave. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today at Buy For Less locations in OKC, the Brady Box Office or Starship Records in Tulsa, by phone at 977-6849 or online www.protix.com .

