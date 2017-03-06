Tickets on sale today as Travis Scott eyes Oklahoma City show at The Criterion

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott will launch his multi-city national "Birds Eye View Tour" in support of his chart-topping new album "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight" April 12 in Santa Barbara, Calif., with plans to visit 25 cities. In between high-profile festival dates at Coachella and Bonnaroo, the Houston rapper will stop by Oklahoma City for a May 12 show at The Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave. Scott's "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight," the follow-up to his 2015 top 10 debut album "Rodeo," bowed last year at No.

